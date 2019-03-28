The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Lansing man Wednesday following allegations of rape and other sex crimes against children, according to a news release from the KBI.

Mark A. Scheetz, 30, was arrested without incident shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bonner Springs.

Scheetz was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the news release.

Scheetz has been employed for about one year as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department. He was assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School. Prior to that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018. However, the alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred when Scheetz resided in Norton County between 2013 and 2015 and stem from reports that he engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.

Following his arrest, Scheetz was transported to Norton where to be held in the Norton County Jail.

Anyone who has information related to this multi-jurisdictional investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.