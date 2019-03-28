The Leavenworth County Development Corporation has received three recent inquiries about sites for call centers.

In each case, LCDC has submitted the First City Center in Leavenworth as a possible location.

Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC, reviewed the three projects Wednesday during a monthly meeting of the Leavenworth County Port Authority Board of Directors.

LCDC is a partner agency of the Port Authority.

As is common practice, LCDC is referring to the three prospective call center projects by code names.

One is referred to as Project Outer Space and involves a request for a facility with 30,000 to 60,000 square feet. The call center could result in 160 jobs, at least some of which would require college degrees.

Another project is referred to as Project Big Swing and involves a request for a call center with 30,000 to 50,000 square feet and 400 parking spaces.

The third prospective call center project is called Project Echo. Jack said a site selection group from the Dallas area contacted LCDC about a potential call center and requested a layout of the First City Center.

Jack said the First City Center has about 34,600 square feet available.

The First City Center is located at 3450 S. Fourth St. in what formerly was a Walmart store.

Blaine Weeks, chairman of the Port Authority, asked if the First City Center is the only property that is available for a call center.

Jack said the First City Center is the only property available unless there is another site in the county with 30,000 to 50,000 square feet on one level.

Jack also said the greater Kansas City area is still under consideration for the possible relocation of two agencies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Two business parks in Leavenworth County have been submitted for consideration as part of the greater Kansas City area.

"For us, (the Kansas City Area Development Council) is kind of leading the effort," Jack said.

In August, officials with the USDA announced plans to move the department’s Research, Education and Economics program and National Institute of Food and Agriculture to locations outside of the Washington, D.C. area.

The USDA announced in late October that it received 136 expressions of interest for relocating the agencies.

Jack said the list of 136 has been trimmed to 67 and includes the greater Kansas City area.

