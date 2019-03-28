A special election for two new Leavenworth County Commission seats drew an overall voter turnout of about 21 percent, the county clerk said.

A special election for two new Leavenworth County Commission seats drew an overall voter turnout of about 21 percent, the county clerk said.

The special election took place Tuesday. Voters in two new commission districts went to the polls to select their representatives on the County Commission.

Unofficial results released Tuesday evening show that Chad Schimke, a Republican from rural Leavenworth, won in the 4th District, and Mike Stieben, a Republican from Tonganoxie, won in the 5th District.

“We had some really good candidates,” said Doug Smith, chairman of the Leavenworth County Commission.

His remarks came Wednesday during a commission meeting.

He said the candidates ran respectful campaigns.

Election results will remain unofficial until the votes are canvassed and the results are certified April 3.

Unless there are any recounts, the new commissioners should take their oaths in time to participate in an April 10 County Commission meeting, County Clerk Janet Klasinski said.

The 4th and 5th districts were created after voters in last year’s general election approved the expansion of the County Commission from three members to five.

The 4th District comprises the city of Lansing, Delaware Township and a section of southeast Leavenworth.

The 5th District comprises Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships as well as the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

According to Klasinski, the new commissioners will serve on the commission through 2020. In November 2020, they can run for re-election to two-year terms. Beginning in 2022, the seats for the 4th and 5th districts will be up for election every four years.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR