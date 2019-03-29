1. FISH FRY: Catfish fillets, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert will be served at the Friday Night Fish Fry.

WHEN: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 55, 300 S. 20th St.

COST: $8 for adults, $5 for children 10-under

INFO: 913-682-9658

2. GOSPEL MUSIC: 4 His Love will perform gospel music at a dinner show in downtown Leavenworth.

WHEN: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St.

COST: $20 per person

INFO: 913-682-2122

3. BINGO NIGHT: Bring the whole family to Bingo Night. The event is a fundraiser for a mission team that is going to Honduras in July.

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Wallula Christian Church, 23785 S. 139th St.

COST: Bingo cards are $2 each

INFO: 913-351-0044

4. MAGIC SHOW: Check out the Barron Stringfellow magic show in downtown Leavenworth. The show is a mix of magic and comedy.

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant, 325 Delaware St.

COST: Free

INFO: 913-297-2292

5. MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery will host the murder mystery “Scary Poppins.”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery, 18807 158th St., Basehor

COST: $50

INFO: 913-724-9463