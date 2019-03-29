The city of Leavenworth’s crime rate dropped by 1 percent in 2018, according to a report released by the Leavenworth Police Department.

The department recently released its annual report with crime statistics for the year 2018.

Overall, 4,485 crimes were reported to the Leavenworth Police Department in 2018. This was down from 2017 when 4,526 crimes were reported, according to the annual report.

Crimes are divided into two categories for the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Part 1 crimes are murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, auto theft and other types of theft. Part 2 crimes are all other crimes, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

In 2018, 2,252 Part 1 crimes were reported to the Leavenworth Police Department. This was down from the 2,348 Part 1 crimes reported in 2017, according to the annual report.

There were two homicides in the city in 2018.

One involved the death of a child. The boy’s mother is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The other homicide case involved the death of a man who was shot while reportedly burglarizing a home. The county attorney determined the shooting was a justifiable use of force.

There were 2,233 Part 2 crimes reported in 2018. This was an increase from the 2,178 Part 2 crimes reported in 2017, according to the annual report.

The Leavenworth Police Department had an overall clearance rate for solving crimes of 69.92 percent in 2018. This was an improvement from 2017 when the department had a clearance rate of 65.93 percent.

The clearance rate for Part 1 crimes in 2018 was 55 percent. This was an improvement from 2017 when the clearance rate was 51 percent.

Kitchens said the Part 1 crimes category includes property crimes such as burglary and theft. He said these crimes are harder to solve than other types of crimes.

For Part 2 crimes, the Leavenworth Police Department had a clearance rate of 85 percent in 2018. This was an improvement from 2017 when the clearance rate was 82.1 percent.

The number of domestic disturbances reported in the city decreased from 827 in 2017 to 690 in 2018. Kitchens called this a significant drop.

“That’s a really positive step,” he said.

In 2018, 707 traffic accidents were reported to the Leavenworth Police Department. A majority of the accidents did not result in injury. But 113 injury accidents were reported. And 19 of the traffic accidents last year in the city were alcohol-related, according to the annual report.

Leavenworth police officers made 63 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2018.

Last year, the Leavenworth Police Department conducted nine professional standards investigations regarding the conduct of officers. In two of the cases, officers were exonerated. But in the other seven cases, complaints about officers were found to be valid. The annual report does not specify the nature of the complaints that were made against the officers.

Professional standards investigations can be initiated through complaints by members of the public or concerns raised by members of the Police Department. Five of the nine investigations conducted in 2018 originated from within the department.

The Leavenworth Police Department’s 2018 annual report can be found on the city’s website, www.lvks.org

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR