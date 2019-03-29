Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Respiratory Therapists will be conducting COPD population screens at the Free Family Health Fair on Saturday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Sunflower South building.

Pulse oximetry testing, smoking cessation education, and COPD breathing techniques education will also be offered during the event, from 8 a.m. to noon.

COPD (Chronis obstructive Pulmonary Disease) is an umbrella term used for emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and small airway disease, all which make it harder to breathe, according to information from HRMC. Though it is progressive and incurable, with the right diagnosis and treatment, there are many things an individual can do to manage COPD and breathe better.

Symptoms of COPD may include shortness of breath or wheezing during normal activity or while at rest; chest tightness, making it hard to breathe; and coughing up mucus.

Health experts say COPD is on the rise. In Kansas, 139,100 individuals have been diagnosed with COPD, with up to 16 million people diagnosed nationally. Smoking is the number one cause of COPD. It most often occurs in people 40 years of age and older who have a history of smoking.

What are the treatments? First is to quit smoking, which helps slow the disease and makes treatment more effective.

• If diagnosed with COPD, follow the doctor's treatment plan. There are prescription respiratory medications that may relieve the symptoms.

• The Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Community Pulmonary Program at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) is designed to help people with chronic pulmonary problems improve their quality of life through exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

Hutch Regional offers an AACVPR certified program using a specialized staff of registered nurses, respiratory therapists, exercise physiologists, dieticians, occupational therapists, and pharmacists to reduce morbidity, mortality and disability from pulmonary disease.

• The Community Pulmonary Program offers those who are diagnosed with a chronic respiratory condition individualized patient-centered care to help reduce avoidable hospital readmissions. If you have questions about these services, can call 620-665-2473.

• Ask your doctor about COPD support groups in the area or check online.

Hosted by The Soroptimist International Club of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, other screenings available during the Health Fair include: skin cancer, fasting lipid cholesterol/blood sugar, carotid doppler, breast exams/education, dental cancer, diabetic foot, heart risk, foot care, sleep diagnostic, peripheral vascular, mental wellness, hearing, vision and blood pressures.