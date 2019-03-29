The superintendent of the Fort Leavenworth school district has been selected to a national office.

Keith Mispagel, superintendent of USD 207 on the fort, was named secretary of the board of directors of the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools organization.

He was named to the two-year position at the recent NAFIS Spring Conference in Washington, D.C.

The move will not affect his position as superintendent of the Fort Leavenworth school district.

In his role as secretary of the NAFIS, Mispagel will advocate for school districts across the country that receive Impact Aid.

Impact Aid reimburses school districts for the loss of revenue caused by the presence of nontaxable federal property, including military installations, according to a press release.

It ensures students who attend schools on or near federal property have access to quality education.

Mispagel has served on the NAFIS board of directors for five years and attended NAFIS conferences for 14 years.

He has been a member of the Military Impacted Schools Association executive board for many years and is currently the board president.

Mispagel is in his ninth year as superintendent of the Fort Leavenworth school district. He has been with the district for 20 years as a teacher and administrator.

“As a coterminous school district – meaning our school district boundary is the same as Fort Leavenworth’s – I do not have a tax base for my community,” he said. “Impact Aid is a significant support for daily operations, capital projects, student services and activities as well as academic programs for all students.”

Hilary Goldmann, executive director of the NAFIS, said the board plays a critical role to ensure that students in federally impacted school districts receive the resources they deserve.

“Keith brings important insight into the needs of these school districts, their students and their communities, as well as a wealth of experience and expertise from which NAFIS will continue to benefit,” she said in a press release.