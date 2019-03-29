An on-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening in a traffic accident shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday on K-4 highway in Meriden, said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

Deputy Wade Noll was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he was being treated late Friday morning, Herrig said.

He said Noll, who was wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle northbound on K-4 when it struck the rear of a 1995 Chevy Tahoe, which had been northbound on K-4 and was turning left into a pharmacy parking lot.

The car was occupied by two teen-aged females, who were taken by their parents to a hospital to be checked out, Herrig said.

Circumstances of the crash were under investigation, according to Herrig.