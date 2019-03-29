Law enforcement investigates donkey theft

Sometime between March 25 and March 26, an unknown person or persons forced entry into a pasture through a secured gate in the 2300 block of West Farrelly Road and removed two brown donkeys.

One donkey was a female that was about 2 weeks old and weighed about 50 pounds. The other donkey was a male that was about 4 weeks old and weighed about 50 pounds. Both donkeys were between two and 3 feet tall and neither had been weaned yet.

Estimated loss is $200.

People with information concerning who committed this crime may call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS; text SATIPS to 274637; or visit pd.salina.org, click on the link for reports and notifications, and then click the link for Crimestoppers to submit a web tip. People who provide information may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and they are not required to provide their names.