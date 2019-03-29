While the Missouri River is expected to continue to drop in the Leavenworth area, the rate at which the floodwaters are receding could be slowed a little by recent rainfall, an emergency management spokeswoman said.

Rain fell Thursday in the Leavenworth area. And there is a chance for more rain today, according to the National Weather Service.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said forecasters were predicting the area could receive between 1.5 and two inches of rain before the storms move out of the area. She said the rain could slow the river’s recession.

The floodwaters of the Missouri River have been receding since the river crested March 23 at 31.3 feet. At 3 p.m. Thursday, the river was at a depth of 25.33 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

The rain also is expected to cause Stranger Creek to rise in the Easton area. However, forecasters were not predicting Thursday that the creek will flood.

A National Weather Service forecast predicted Stranger Creek will crest Saturday at a depth of 14.1 feet in the Easton area.

This would place the creek in what is known as its action stage. But the creek does not reach its flood stage for the Easton area until it rises to 17 feet.

