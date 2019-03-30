A man who is accused of attacking an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house is getting a new lawyer.

A judge allowed an attorney for Cameron J. Walton to withdraw from the case Friday.

Walton, 36, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

Walton had been represented by attorney John Bryant. But Bryant filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case.

In court Friday, Bryant said he had filed the motion on behalf of Walton.

“He instructed me to do so after our last meeting,” Bryant said.

Bryant noted that Walton previously had written to the judge and the prosecutor’s office requesting help.

Walton complained in court that people he wants to testify in his case were not being subpoenaed by Bryant.

“I just feel like it’s not working out,” he said.

Walton also said he understands court proceedings and does not need to be evaluated for competency.

In January, District Judge Michael Gibbens ordered that Walton be transported to the Larned State Security Hospital for an evaluation. The evaluation was ordered after Bryant expressed concern about Walton being competent to stand trial.

Walton has never been transported to Larned for the evaluation.

While Walton argues that he is now competent, he said Friday that he wishes to be evaluated to determine whether he was competent at the time of the alleged crime.

Gibbens said he assumed Bryant had consulted with the defendant regarding who would be subpoenaed in the case.

Bryant said Walton is fixated on the issue of witnesses. But the defense attorney said his written motion to withdraw from the case outlined other issues.

Gibbens granted the motion. Attorney Clinton Lee is being appointed to take over as Walton’s lawyer.

“Mr. Lee is going to need some time to review this entire file,” Gibbens said of the court file. “It’s pretty thick.”

Walton is next scheduled to appear in court April 19 for a status hearing.

He remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

