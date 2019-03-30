While floodwaters from the Missouri River are receding, it could be some time before flooded parks in Leavenworth reopen.

“It’s just hard to tell,” said Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department.

The Leavenworth area has experienced its second worst flood on record this month as the Missouri River reached a depth of 31.3 feet on March 23.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

The floodwaters are receding. At 3 p.m. Friday, the river was at a depth of 24.32 feet.

The rise of the river resulted in flooding at the Riverfront Park campground and Landing Park.

Grant said he walked along the fence line of Landing Park on Thursday. At that time, floodwaters had receded from most of the park, but there was still water at the north and south ends of the park.

“There’s a lot of brush and debris in the fence, but the fence itself does not look damaged,” Grant said. “But then there’s quite a bit of silt that’s been deposited in the park.”

He said the silt will need to dry out before it can be scraped away.

The campground at Riverfront Park typically is open from April through October. But because of the flooding, the campground will not be opening at the beginning of April.

“We may be looking at June,” Grant said.

In addition to having to wait until the floodwaters recede, Parks and Recreation Department workers also have to wait until hoses being used by the Leavenworth Water Department are removed from a drive that leads to the park.

The hoses were set up after a pump shut down at a water intake facility. The hoses are being used as part of a temporary fix until the pump’s motor can be repaired.

The Three Mile Creek walking trail in downtown Leavenworth also remains flooded.

“I know we will have a big silt load up there to clean up,” Grant said.

In addition to cleaning up the flooded parks, Parks and Recreation Department personnel also have to maintain the other parks in the city that have remained open during the flooding. Grant said this is traditionally a busy time for his department as baseball, soccer and other activities pick up in the parks during the spring.

And more flooding could be on the way.

Grant said local officials have been warned there may be more flooding along the Missouri River this spring.

“They are predicting that it is going to come back up,” he said. “They just don’t know how much and when.”

The Riverfront Community Center was closed March 23-24, but the building never flooded.

Grant said the rising river caused backup in the building’s sewer system. This caused a small amount of water to come out of a floor drain in a restroom in the building’s basement. He said the area was mopped and disinfected.

He said the Riverfront Community Center was temporarily closed so the backflow problem would not become exacerbated as a large number of people used the building.

Grant said the community center reopened after the river level had started to go down.

