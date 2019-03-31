2018-19 ALL-COUNTY BASKETBALL

BOYS

Player, school;Hgt;Yr;Pos.;PPG

Elex Banks, Salina South;6-5;Sr.;C;12.4

Mark Grammer, Salina Central;6-2;Sr.;G;9.7

Trace Leners, Sacred Heart;6-1;Sr.;G;7.5

Charlie Skidmore, Sacred Heart;6-1;Sr.;G;16.2

Harper Williams, Salina Central;6-1;Sr.;G;13.4

Coach of the Year: Doug Finch, Salina Central

Honorable mention

Bryant Banks, Southeast of Saline; Ben Driver, Salina Central; David Grammer, Salina Central; Tate Herrenbruck, Sacred Heart; A.J. Johnson, Salina South; Devon Junghans, Salina South; Luis Mendez, Sacred Heart; Nick Montgomery Southeast of Saline; Treyton Peterson, Ell-Saline; Brogen Richardson, Salina Central.

GIRLS

Player, school;Hgt;Yr;Pos.;PPG

Molly Chitty, Southeast of Saline;5-10;Sr.;F;11.0

Ally Cochran, Sacred Heart;5-7;Jr.;G;12.9

Aubrie Kierscht, Salina Central;5-5;Fr.;G;14.7

Selah Merkle, Salina Central;5-9;Sr.;F;12.8

Camdyn Schreiber, Salina South;5-9;Sr.;G;9.5

Coach of the Year: Shauna Smith, Southeast of Saline

Honorable mention

Kylie Arnold, Salina South; Kadyn Cobb, Salina Central; Gretchen Cox, Salina South; Hannah Goetz, Sacred Heart; Keely Orr, Southeast of Saline; Amber Palen, Sacred Heart; Karsyn Schlesener, Southeast of Saline; Teghan Slagle, Sacred Heart; Meredith Tillberg, Southeast of Saline; Hampton Williams, Salina Central.