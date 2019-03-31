MOLLY CHITTY

Southeast Saline

Chitty was an all-county selection as a junior when she led Southeast of Saline in both scoring and rebounding. During her senior season her production increased in both categories, as did the Trojans win total during Chitty’s final year.

The 5-foot-9 forward was once again named first team all-league by coaches in the North Central Activities Association after she averaged 11.0 points and 8.8 rebounds a game, helping Southeast more than double its victory total from a year earlier. Although she was second on the team in scoring this season behind freshman Karsyn Schlesener, Chitty shot 55 percent from the field and also had 35 of the team’s 39 blocked shots.

“Molly played a lot of minutes for us her sophomore year, and every year she came out and got better,” Southeast coach Shauna Smith said. “She was our go-to player this year and has been for the last two years. There were a lot of expectations put on her after she almost averaged a double-double last year. People had to plan for her.

“Molly is strong and can go get the ball. She had several nights where she had 12 or 13 rebounds in a game and if she was on the bench, we struggled to get rebounds. We were looking for her to get every rebound.”

ALLY COCHRAN

Sacred Heart

It would be an understatement to say Ally Cochran has done a little bit of everything in her three seasons at Sacred Heart. She typically does a lot of everything.

This season the 5-7 junior guard led the Knights in both scoring average (12.9 points a game), rebounding (10.5), steals (3.8) and assists (2.6), earning all-league recognition in the North Central Activities Association for the third consecutive year.

Cochran missed her team’s last four games after suffering a season-ending knee injury, which will also force her to miss the softball season and likely her senior season of volleyball, after earning all-county honors in that sport last fall.

“She contributes a lot,” Sacred Heart coach Arnold Schmidtberger said. “She’s been our leading rebounder the last three years, even though she’s a point guard and is not the tallest player out there. Besides her play on the court, she brings a lot of intangibles like her leadership, her knowledge of the game and her passion for basketball.

“In the past she has been asked to do a lot and this year you could see the game slow down for her. She could see the big picture, relax and play. I think some of that was the contributions we got from other players and there wasn’t that big load on her.

“When she was injured it left a void. Never mind taking out 13 points and 10 rebounds a game, but it was all the other invaluable stuff she does. If there was a silver lining, at least it happened late in the season. It could have happened in Week 2, but she was still able to have a good season and the team had a good season.”

AUBRIE KIERSCHT

Salina Central

It didn’t take long for Aubrie Kierscht to find her role on the Salina Central girls basketball team or a spot in the starting lineup. After coming off the bench to start the season, the talented freshman was starting games for the Mustangs before the holiday break.

She led the team in scoring, averaging 14.7 points over the course of 22 games, with that number up to 16.8 points during the final nine games. She also accounted for slightly more than half of the team’s 3-pointers with 61 made, and shot 76.5 percent (65 of 85) from the free throw line.

In addition to being named second team all-league by coaches in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail, Kierscht becomes only the third freshman to be named to a girls all-county or all-city basketball team, dating back to 1978, joining Steph Wittman (2002) and Shaelyn Martin (2011).

“There was never any question that she was going to be part of our varsity and a major contributor,” Central coach Chris Fear said. “I thought she really improved as the year went along as she learned from the experience. She’s always been successful but now she was playing against girls that are two and three years older than her, and it takes a little time to learn how to deal with that.

“She has shown she is a good player and has the potential to be a really special player. She is really tough mentally and she doesn’t back down from a challenge. She takes things head on. That is something that is pretty hard to teach from a coaching standpoint. She’s got good shooting skills and handling the basketball, but one of the things that will take her to the next level is she is tough and really wants to be a good player.”

SELAH MERKLE

Salina Central

Each of Selah Merkle’s first three seasons with the Salina Central varsity could be considered productive, but the Mustang senior definitely saved her best season for last.

When Central needed more production from the 5-foot-9 forward, Merkle came through. She had career highs in scoring average (12.8 points a game) and rebounding (6.8) this season, led the team in field goal percentage and steals, and got to the free throw line more than any other Mustang player, helping her earn first team all-league honors in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail.

“She has been right in the middle of everything we’ve done since I’ve been here and gotten better every year,” Central coach Chris Fear said. “She really worked on her game and wanted to be a good player. She had a little hiccup and missed a couple of games (due to injury), but she had a solid and consistent senior season. She was one of the best players in our league and one of the best players in our area.

“I think she matured as a player and learned how to use the gifts she has. She was one of the best players that I’ve seen and been around with her ability to get to the basket. She is so good at driving to the rim and this year when she did, good things happened for us pretty much all of the time.”

CAMDYN SCHREIBER

Salina South

Camdyn Schreiber was already her team’s most consistent player as a junior. In her final season she just found a way to do everything a little bit better.

Schreiber nearly doubled her point total as a senior and led Salina South in scoring at 9.5 points a game. She also was the team leader in rebounds (5.3 rpg) and steals (1.9), and drew the toughest defensive assignments. If head coach Ryan Stuart could have changed anything, he probably would have liked to see her shoot more often, considering she made 62.6 percent of her shots inside the 3-point arc.

“Camdyn’s biggest strength was how versatile and consistent she’s been,” Stuart said. “ She’s been a big part of our program for four years, played substantial minutes as a freshman and was a three-year starter.

“She wasn’t always our leading scorer but it was almost guaranteed that each night she was going to show up among our leaders in points, steals and rebounds. She shot almost 60 percent from the field and on defense we had her guard the other team’s best player. Some nights that was a guard and some nights it was a post player.

“She is definitely the most versatile player I’ve coached and as good a player as she is, she’s an even better person. She’s leaving a gaping hole in our team and it was a privilege to be her coach.”

SHAUNA SMITH

Southeast of Saline

Shauna Smith expected her team to be better this season and it didn’t take long for the Trojans to prove that would be the case. When Southeast won its first game after the Christmas break, it had already matched its victory total from the previous season.

“We knew we should be better this year,” Smith said. “We had a lot of girls that had played when they were very young and were now juniors and seniors, so that makes a difference. We also had some good, young players and toward the end of the season there were times when we had three freshmen on the court.

“Our expectations this year were that we should definitely win more games. By the Christmas break we were 4-1 and playing really well and this year we took some big steps forward.”

The Trojans finished with 12 wins this season and earned their first postseason victory in three years, getting a win on the road in their sub-state opener before the season ended with a loss to state qualifier Norton in the sub-state semifinals.

Smith had her father, longtime Hope High coach Steve Riedy, working with her as an assistant this season. She also gave birth to a daughter on December 28 — the second child for her and husband Tyler — but was back on the sideline a week later and coaching again in less than two weeks.

“It was all positives this year,” Smith said. “I told the girls after the loss in that last game that I would take about a week break, but that we should already be thinking about next season. We want to plan for how we are going to implement some things in the summertime and we should be pretty good again next year.”