The members describe themselves as close-knit, though the medium that brought them together uses much smaller stitching.

Hutchinson’s Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild celebrated their 40th anniversary on March 25 at the Delos V. Smith Senior Center.

Billie Morrow, vice president of the guild, has been with the group “only 20 years,” but it feels like she’s known many of the members for much longer. There are 92 members today, identified by their personally quilted name tags, but there have been more than 100 in previous years.

“They become family,” Morrow said. “They rejoice with you; they grieve with you.”

As the meeting began, members lined up to present what they’ve been working on this month. Each quilt held up was met with a soft murmur of awe from the crowd of more than 75 attendees.

Sue Neil, whose carefully cross-stitched quilt was displayed on the membership table, explained that her sister, Connie, needed a way to pass the time as she underwent cancer treatments. After Connie passed away, the blocks sat for years, but Neil’s daughter asked her to complete the quilt so she could have something to remind her of her aunt. Another woman finished the quilt, but that sparked Neil to continue learning the craft.

Connie’s birthday would have been Wednesday.

As Neil returned to her seat, members thanked her for sharing the story. Sharon Allen seated beside her reached over and gave Neil’s shoulders a squeeze.

History

Only a few things have changed over 40 years — membership is now $20 a year instead of 50 cents a meeting.

“The first meeting we had, there were 12 members, so the treasury collected $6,” Morrow said.

Before the meeting, Morrow researched the guild’s history, carefully collected in 40 years of meeting minutes, and presented an overview at the March 25 meeting.

Charter members took a quilting class at the recreation commission and decided to keep meeting together.

The guild first met March 13, 1979, at the home of Julie Moore. The group tabled the discussion on what to call themselves, but they did discuss taking a bus trip to a quilt show. Traveling has always been a favorite of the guild, Morrow pointed out.

The guild met in homes and at churches and other locations around Hutchinson before finding a home at Delos V. Smith Senior Center. They’ve held 132 meetings at the center to date.

In 2005, the guild stopped creating Christmas blocks — members had collected too many from each other over the years — but the group still creates a president’s quilt each year. The president names the pattern or theme and each member produces part of it.

In the early years, each member would create an entire block, but in recent years, the president’s quilts are collections of smaller, signed squares.

“I’m not sure how they manage president’s quilts now. That’s a quilt for a tennis court,” laughed Barbara Withrow, who was president from 1980-1981.

Over the years, some things remain the same, including the charter members’ reasons for becoming a guild: to improve quilt event conditions at the fair and educate others about quilting.

In September 1979, the guild sent a letter to Bob Gottschalk at the Kansas State Fair requesting improved quilt displays that would make more of each quilt visible, and also offering to provide prize money in two quilt classes.

Since then, conditions at the fair have improved, though the guild no longer sponsors an event.

Meeting up

At monthly meetings, the guild will start off with a show-and-share, where members bring in what they’ve been working on, both as finished items or as UFOs — unfinished objects.

Then, members will discuss techniques, history or other quilting topics during a program, sometimes presented by a nationally-known quilter.

Rarely do members take a moment away — the faint snip of fabric scissors at work punctuated brief silences, and several kept their fingers occupied with hand sewing during the business meeting.

Membership is $20 a year, which funds visiting presenters, bus trips and other guild activities, like quilt shows put on every other year.

Outside of monthly meetings, members meet in small groups to sew — Morrow is part of the “Loose Threads” group.

“When you meet someone and find out they’re a quilter too, you’re an instant friend,” Morrow said.

Dorothy Fulks and her daughter, who was visiting from Arizona, stepped up to present what she’d completed since the last meeting she’d attended.

“Mom hasn’t been here for a while so we brought the three quilts she’s done since then,” her daughter said.

“Only three?” joked Gwen Kaiser, blown away by the progress.

Community service

Morrow pointed out that the guild uses its members' passions and talents to serve others.

“This is really a giving, generous guild. I don’t know of any other guild that does as much as we do,” Morrow said. “I’m sure they’re out there, though.”

In January, members gather for a work day. The group sews quilts, walker bags or even drawstring pillowcase bags that are given to children through First Call for Help.

“For younger children, we put in a pillow, a little blanket, a book, a flashlight and a toy. They give them to the child and they say ‘this is yours to keep, you don’t have to share, and you can keep it forever.’ They really like that because many of these younger children don’t have anything of their own to keep,” said Shirley Durbin, who assists Carol Neufeld, community service chair, with projects.

This year, the guild donated 68 quilts to the Hutchinson Police Department. Officers keep the quilts in their vehicles to wrap around anyone in crisis.

“If there’s a child distressed or something like that, they can give them something to take home,” Durbin said.

The guild has also donated quilts and other items to victims of the 1992 tornado in Andover, the American Red Cross, Ronald McDonald House, several fundraiser raffles and more.

Materials to create these items are donated from members’ stashes. Rarely will the guild have to purchase fabric.

“They can bring in smaller leftover pieces, a yard or two, and donate them to the guild so people can pick that up if they need a little something,” Durbin said.

At $9-10 per yard, fabric purchases can get expensive. But any member will point out that fabric sales are addictive — no quilter can walk past a fabric store without taking a peek, and most likely finding a few new patterns to purchase.

Out in the community, members’ quilts are hung regularly at the Reno County Museum and Hutchinson Public Library.

“Quilts look like art when they’re hung, so I think that creativity is part of why the guild has grown,” Withrow said.

The next meeting is at 9 a.m. April 29 at the Delos V. Smith Senior Center.