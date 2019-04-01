County officials are aware of damage to the rock wall on the President Harding Memorial west of town and plan to make repairs, said Public Works Director Dave McComb.

County officials first discovered the extensive damage to the southeast corner of the wall on March 13, McComb said. There were no reports to law enforcement, however, about an accident there.

“We are familiar with it, but we don’t know what happened,” McComb said. “We are going to contact someone to get bids to go in and fix it, but it might be a little while before it's done.”

The wall is within the county’s right-of-way on West Fourth Avenue, so the county is responsible for maintaining it, McComb said.

“This is not the first time,” he said. “We’ve fixed it before.”

While the damage looks extensive, and he had no estimates on cost, McComb didn’t think it “would be too much to get it repaired.”

Resident David Warnken, whose father was in grade school when President Warren G. Harding came to Hutchinson June 23, 1923, brought the damage to The News' attention.

The plaque at Rayl's Hill, five miles west of town on Fourth Avenue, marks the spot where Harding gave a speech about agriculture and then drove a tractor around the field pulling a wheat binder.

The marker recognizes both Harding and the county’s school children who helped raise money for the marker.