Community members got a chance to experience what it is like living in poverty as part of a role-reversal exercise conducted by the Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council in partnership with the Northeast Kansas Community Action Program (NEK-CAP).

The poverty simulation was held Friday morning in the gymnasium at the Riverfront Community Center.

Participants assumed the role of members of low-income families trying to navigate their way through an array of service providers.

The exercise was an effort to enlighten participants on ways they can more effectively advocate for people living in poverty.

“This is an effort to sensitize our community to the struggles of low-income individuals experiencing the day to day realities of poverty,” said Theresa Zaruba, facilitator of the event. “(Program participants) begin to experience the chaos of living in poverty.”

Approximately 40 participants playing the role of low-income people visited about 15 service providers at various tables in the community center gym. The service providers represented such entities as public schools, charities, rent collectors, grocery stores, shelters, banks, law enforcement and more.

Linda Johnson, who played the role of a child care center employee, said there are numerous obstacles that people living in poverty must overcome. At her table, she presented several hurdles that participants would have to overcome, to include up-front payment of fees, not having transportation, accepting only cash and the fact that the center might be closed unexpectedly.

“We’re not giving them a hard time, it’s just the way it is,” said Johnson. “We aren’t being mean to them. It’s just the reality of the situation if you are poor.”

Whitney Shockey, who played the role of a public school teacher, explained to people playing the role of students from low-income families that the school did not have enough classroom supplies and they would have to buy their own.

Leavenworth County Commissioner Vickie Kaaz took part in the exercise, playing the role of a 16-year-old sophomore who is seven months pregnant.

“This allows individuals who have not experienced poverty to develop some level of empathy for those who do,” she said.

Debbie Mohan played the role of a 57-year-old grandfather who was struggling to keep his low-income family afloat.

“This is very realistic,” she said.

Lona Morgan played the role of an 85-year-old homeless woman who did not arrive in time at a social service center.

“I guess I’ll just go walk around Walmart all night,” she said.