Candidates continue to file for city and school board races.

The filing deadline is still a couple of months away. But several people already have thrown their hats into the ring.

Betty Klinedinst is among those who has recently filed as a candidate for a municipal election. Klinedinst is running for the Lansing City Council in Ward 3, according to Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg.

Ward 3 is located in a west central section of Lansing.

Klinedinst will be challenging incumbent Council member Jesse Garvey, who has filed for re-election in Ward 3.

Several other people also already have filed for the Lansing City Council.

In the city’s Ward 1, Council member Gene Kirby and Rick Huhn have filed as candidates. Ward 1 is located in northeast Lansing.

Marcus D. Majure has filed as a candidate for Ward 2. Ward 2 is located in southern Lansing.

Council member Gregg Buehler has filed for re-election in Ward 4. Ward 4 is located in northwest Lansing.

A couple of people, Chris Humphrey and Ralph Taylor, recently have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth Board of Education, according to Klinkenberg.

Members of the Leavenworth school board are elected to at-large positions rather than specific districts within the school system.

Members of the Leavenworth City Commission also are elected to at-large positions. Incumbent Commissioner Nancy Bauder and Camalla M. Leonhard have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission.

Members of the Lansing Board of Education also are elected to at-large positions. And Aaron Yoakam has filed as a candidate for the Lansing school board.

The filing deadline for municipal and school board races is noon June 3. A primary election will take place in August, and the general election will be in November.

