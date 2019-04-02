The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary in which a dog was shot, according to a spokesman.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary in which a dog was shot, according to a spokesman.

The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m. March 25 on 127th Street north of McIntyre Road.

Several items were taken from the home and a family dog was shot during the burglary. The dog was treated by a veterinarian and is recovering, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.