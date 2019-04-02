After plateauing over the weekend, the Missouri River has resumed a slow recession in the Leavenworth area.

At 1 p.m. Monday, the river was at a depth of 22.88 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The river remains in a flood stage. But floodwaters have been receding since the river reached 31.3 feet on March 23.

The river leveled off over the weekend around 24 feet following rainfall in the area. But by Sunday afternoon, floodwaters had started to recede again.

A NWS forecast on Monday predicted the river will drop below its flood stage of 20 feet on Wednesday.

One of the areas that has been impacted by the flood is Second Street in Leavenworth. A portion of the street was closed because of flooding.

But floodwaters have receded from the road. Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city personnel were reopening the street Monday afternoon.

McDonald said city personnel also will be working to reopen the city’s Brush Site, which is located on Second Street. But he does not know when it will open.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain fell in the county between Thursday and Saturday.

Local residents also may have noticed snow falling Saturday.

The rainfall resulted in flooding along Stranger Creek in the Easton area.

The creek rose to a depth of 18.83 feet Saturday. The creek reaches its flood stage for the Easton area at 17 feet, according to the NWS.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the rise of Stranger Creek caused flooding of low lying fields, and 231st Street was closed north of Easton.

The flooding of Stranger Creek was short-lived. The creek dropped below its flood stage Saturday night.

