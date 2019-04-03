Thirteen businesses in Buhler will participate in a spring open house event April 3-6.

“A lot of times, people will stop by, go to just one business and might not be aware that there’s a hardware store or a thrift shop or candy store,” said Michele Pitts, economic development coordinator for Buhler. “This is aimed at helping people explore Buhler.”

Visitors can visit any of the 13 participating businesses, many of which are located on Main Street, to pick up an open house postcard. Visitors who receive stamps from eight of the locations can enter a drawing for a $25 gift card or item donated by each participating business. Thirteen winners will be selected.

“No purchase necessary, just have to go into the store and check it out,” Pitts said.

Restaurants and retail locations are included in the open house.