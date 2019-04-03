Apparatus could cost $1.4 million

When they met Tuesday, Leavenworth city commissioners were briefed on plans to replace a fire truck with a 100-foot ladder for an estimated cost of $1.4 million.

Leavenworth Fire Chief Gary Birch said the new truck would replace a 1990 truck with a 102-foot aerial platform.

"It is probably the most expensive piece of equipment we have in our (Fire Department) fleet," he said.

Commissioners have not yet allocated funding for the new truck. But Birch said he plans to request the funding be budgeted in the city's Capital Improvements Program for 2020.

He said the truck may be financed over a 10-year period.

Birch said a truck with an aerial platform can be used for search and rescue operations for upper floors of buildings. He said the platform also can be used to provide a stream of water from an elevated position.

The existing truck does not have water pumping capabilities. But one of the Leavenworth Fire Department's pumper trucks can be connected to it so water can be pumped through a nozzle on the aerial platform.

Birch said the replacement truck will have water pumping capabilities.

Birch said the department's existing aerial platform truck currently is out of service because of hydraulic leaks.

Even if funding for the purchase of the new truck is budgeted for 2020, the new truck would not be ready until 2021, Birch said.

The Leavenworth Fire Department's fleet currently has seven trucks. Birch said he plans to eventually reduce the fleet to six trucks, all of which will have water pumping capabilities. He said the size of the fleet would be reduced by getting rid of one of the department's reserve engines.

