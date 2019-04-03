Now that spring has officially started, many people may be wanting to get a start on spring cleaning.

Now that spring has officially started, many people may be wanting to get a start on spring cleaning.

The Leavenworth County Transfer Station has started a year-long cleanup event for county residents. And the city of Leavenworth is having its annual Spring Cleanup this Saturday.

The annual Leavenworth County Community Cleanup will run through April 1, 2020 at the Transfer Station, according to Tammy Saldivar, solid waste superintendent for the county.

The Transfer Station is located at 24967 136th St. in Lansing.

Leavenworth County residents can drop off one free load per household during the year-long event.

“It’s one free load with a two-ton limit,” Saldivar said.

She said residents will have to show identification.

Saldivar said the event is designed to help county residents dispose of waste from cleaning up their yards. People also can drop off standard household trash.

Loads will need to be covered with a tarp or residents may be charged a tarp fee, Saldivar said.

She said the Transfer Station also will accept household hazardous waste such as paint, antifreeze and cleaning products. But household hazardous waste normally is accepted for free at the Transfer Station.

Residents also can bring up to five off-the-rim passenger tires per household for disposal at the Transfer Station as part of the cleanup event.

The Transfer Station is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday marked the first day of the Leavenworth County Community Cleanup and Saldivar said residents already were taking advantage of it.

Leavenworth officials will be having a kickoff ceremony for the city’s Spring Cleanup. The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

Following the ceremony, teams will spread across the city and pick up trash in public areas.

The deadline for signing up for the event has passed. But people who are interested in volunteering are welcome to show up for the kickoff.

“We’re not going to turn somebody away if they want to pick up trash,” Bower said.

Bower said about 950 people have signed up to volunteer for this year’s Spring Cleanup.

Various services also will be available Saturday to help Leavenworth residents recycle and dispose of items from their homes.

The city’s recycling center, located at Lawrence Avenue and Halderman Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can drop off bulk items such as furniture, metals and mattresses from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Municipal Service Center at the corner of Pennsylvania and Lawrence avenues. There is a limit of up to 10 tires per visit.

“If you have any kind of furniture, they will take it,” Bower said.

Household hazardous waste also will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon at Pennsylvania and Lawrence avenues.

Free document shredding will be offered at two Citizens Savings and Loan locations Saturday. The service will first be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 5151 S. Fourth St. The service will be offered again from 1-2 p.m. at 312 S. Fourth St.

The city’s Brush Site typically is open during Spring Cleanup events. But the site will remain closed Saturday because of recent flooding.

The city of Basehor will be offering residents free yard waste and tree branch disposal next week.

The service will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Basehor Public Works Department, 2300 N. 158th St., according to the city’s website.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR