A fire at a Leavenworth apartment building remains under investigation, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday at 869 Sherman Ave. No injuries were reported.

The fire started on the exterior of a building that houses two apartments and spread to the interior of the building, said Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department.

The fire resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damage to the building and $10,000 in damage to contents.

DeMaranville said the American Red Cross provided temporary housing assistance to four people who were living in the apartments.