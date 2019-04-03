A fundraiser will be held this week for an agency that helps low-income individuals in the local area.

The Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope is hosting its inaugural Night of Hope at 5:30 p.m. Friday at June’s Northland, 601 Pottawatomie St.

The event will include live and silent auctions, live music and dinner.

Admission is $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the event. Sponsorships are available to purchase.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the band Penny Black.

Sister Vickie Perkins, director of the shelter, said net proceeds from the event will go directly back into shelter operations.

“We have to look at sustainability for the future,” she said. “So we will have this fundraiser each year to have revenue sources year after year.”

She said approximately 200 people are expected to attend the event.

Perkins said net profits from the event are hard to predict.

“But I think we could raise about $10,000,” she said. “But we’ll see.”

Perkins said the silent and live auctions will be unique in that people purchasing items won’t take them home.

“It will be unique. People will be bidding on such things as 100 rolls of toilet paper for the shelter,” she said.

The Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope includes a day shelter, a night shelter and Welcome Central under one roof. The facility is located at the corner of Third and Kiowa streets in Leavenworth.

For more information about the fundraiser or the shelter, contact the Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope at 913-530-4535.