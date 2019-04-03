Purchases made at the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, held from April 12-13 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, won't be subject to sales tax.

That is how it has always been at the decades-old fundraiser for the Mennonite Central Committee.

But in recent days, Mennonite Relief Sale organizers said they were informed by a Kansas Department of Revenue program consultant that sales tax collection was required this year.

“She was the one that we were in contact with exclusively,” said Matt Voth, sale manager for the Mennonite Relief Sale. After a couple of conversations, Voth said, “our lawyers advised us not to work with her anymore, to work through them.”

The Mennonite Relief Sale, estimating the sales tax bite would translate into a $40,000 to $50,000 impact, also pursued the issue by alerting the media and state legislators.

An email sent Monday afternoon by the Revenue Department’s attorney Michael Hale to Reps. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, and Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, cited a state law that exempts sales tax collections in this situation. Hale also told the lawmakers that in putting together the sequence of events that led to the confusion, it appeared that one question had been asked regarding sales tax but not a followup question that would have led to the fact that the Mennonite Relief Sale didn't have to collect sales tax.

Confusion

Senate Bill 415 was enacted last year to create a sales tax revenue stream for the Kansas State Fair’s capital improvements.

It states that any sales taxes would be collected and remitted by the State Fair or retailers selling goods on the fairgrounds, said Revenue Department public information officer Zachary Fletcher.

“However, while that bill pertains to sales on the property, in this instance, the Mennonite Central Committee Relief Sale does not fall in the category where the state collects sales tax because of two exceptions," Fletcher wrote The News.

Those exceptions, which Fletcher said aren't set forth in Senate Bill 415 but apply to sales tax collections as a whole through other legislation, are:

• The sale is considered an isolated and occasional event by a religious organization.

• The Mennonite Relief Sale isn't a “retailer” regularly engaged in the sale of tangible personal property.

The state law that grants the sales tax exemption for the Mennonite Relief Sale is effective no matter where the event takes place, according to Hale.

The program consultant who told the Mennonite Relief Sale that sales tax collection was required has been a Department of Revenue employee since 1995.

“There was no ill intent in what was stated by a miscommunication of which the Department was made aware and addressed so there is no confusion going forward,” Fletcher wrote.

Going to bat

A number of legislators in the region were involved in trying to get answers from Topeka for the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale.

In addition to Waggoner and Probst, Reps. Les Mason, R-McPherson; Stephen Owens, R- Hesston; and Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, reached out. Voth named Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, as the source for how some people eventually found out sales tax wouldn't have to be collected.

“We are 100 percent nonprofit,” Voth said, and the annual sale relies on volunteers. About 65 different churches are involved, he said, and the event generates about $400,000 to $500,000 annually for the Mennonite Central Committee.