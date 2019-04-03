The Newton High School softball team opened the season with a pair of losses to Arkansas City in non-league play at Kelsch Field.

Newton lost the first game 7-4 and the second game 13-3.

The first game was tied 4-4 after five innings. Ark City scored three runs in the sixth inning to take control.

Menley Westhoff went the distance pitching for Ark City, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts.

Allyson Symonds took the loss for Newton. McKennah Cusick also pitched.

Kirsten Birdwell went two for four hitting for the Bulldogs, driving in three runs. Espy Daniels drove in two runs. Kelsey Daniel went two for two with an RBI. Westhoff went three for four hitting.

Toria Thaw drove in two runs for Newton.

Newton led the second game 3-2 after three innings. Ark City came back with four runs in the fourth inning, five in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Hadley Colquhoun pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Olivia Sandoval took the loss for Newton. Cusick and Avery Treffer also pitched.

Daniels and Avery Foust each had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Westhoff finished two for three.

Toria Thaw and Blazee Stahl each went two for three for Newton. Blazee Stahl drove in a run.

Newton hosts Andover at 4 p.m. Friday.

First game

Ark City;201;013;0;—7;12;2

Newton;200;020;0;—4;4;3

Westhoff (W) and Dickey; Symonds (L), Mc.Cusick 7 and Rains.

Second game

Ark City;100;405;2;—13;10;5

Newton;110;000;0;—3;7;3

Colquhoun (W) and Dickey; Sandoval (L), Mc.Cusick 4, Treffer 7 and Rains.