If a forecast for the Missouri River holds true, the river will drop below its flood stage in Leavenworth sometime early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Leavenworth area has been under a flood warning since March 13. The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

The river crested March 23 at a depth of 31.3 feet, and the floodwaters have been receding since then.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the river was at 21.36 feet.

This has been the second worst flood on record for the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

One of the areas that has been flooded by the Missouri River is Sherman Army Airfield at Fort Leavenworth. Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the fort's garrison, said Tuesday morning that the airfield's runway was still covered with water.

Once the floodwaters have receded, fort officials will have to do damage assessments and clean up the airfield. There also will have to be an inspection of the surface of the runway before the airfield can reopen, according to Wingo.

A NWS forecast predicts the river will level off once it drops below flood stage and remain in what is known as the river's action stage through at least Sunday.

The river reaches its action stage at a depth of 17 feet.

Local officials have expressed concern that the river may flood again during the spring.

