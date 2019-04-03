On the morning of Friday April 5, Wright Park Zoo staff and veterinary staff will be performing procedures on the Bison Cow, Pot Bellied Pig, and Red Tail Hawks. For the safety of the animals and staff, the zoo will be closed to the public until 1 p.m.

The procedures on the pig and bison cow, hoof trims and health check assessments, will require the animals to be sedated for their safety as well as staff.

Though there are risks of complications when sedating animals, the risks are low. Staff will be required to assist the vet in the procedures.

For more information, please contact Head Zoo Keeper, Hannah Schroeder at hannahs@dodgecity.org.