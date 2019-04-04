If you are looking to purchase books at bargain basement prices, the city of Lansing will be a good place to be this weekend.

The Friends of the Lansing Community Library will hold their annual book sale Friday through Sunday at the Lansing Activity Center, 108 S. 2nd St.

The book sale will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday for members of the Friends of the Lansing Community Library.

The public is welcome to the book sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Terri Wojtalewicz, library director, said about 20 volunteers unloaded 150 boxes of gently used or new books that will be for sale at the event.

“It was a ton of books,” she said.

The library director said there are approximately 5,000 items available to purchase at the book sale.

The sale will include books, video games, puzzles, movies, music and more.

“I was surprised by the quality of the books that were donated by people to put in the book sale,” Wojtalewicz said. “This is going to be so much fun.”

All items can be purchased for inexpensive prices. For example, paperback books cost 50 cents while hardback books cost $1. On Sunday, attendees can purchase as many books as they can fit into a grocery bag for $5.

Wojtalewicz said that whatever is left over Sunday night will be available to local educators for free. Teachers can visit the activity center from 2-7 p.m. Monday and collect free items.

Volunteers have organized the items to make shopping easier. For example, different genres of books have been arranged on certain tables and are identified with signs.

Several students from local high schools will volunteer at the event to carry bags of books to vehicles for people needing assistance.

Wojtalewicz said the annual book sale is an effort to raise money for programming at the library.

She said about 400 people attended the book sale last year and she expects similar numbers this year.

Memberships to the Friends of the Lansing Community Library will be available at the book sale. Annual memberships are $5 per person or $10 per family.

People attending the book sale will need to access the activity center from Kansas Avenue because road construction has closed 2nd Street at the corner of Mary and 2nd streets.