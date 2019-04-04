Representatives of the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation took the opportunity Wednesday to thank the organization’s supporters.

Representatives of the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation took the opportunity Wednesday to thank the organization’s supporters.

“Together we are changing the lives of children every day,” said Catey Edwards, foundation director.

Edwards said the foundation funds nearly 30 programs that reach all schools and grades in the Leavenworth school district.

Holly Pittman, foundation president, said the organization exceeded its goal of raising $150,000 through its annual fundraising efforts. She said the foundation raised $171,968.

About 400 people gathered Wednesday morning in a gymnasium at Leavenworth High School for the 18th annual Foundation Breakfast.

Edwards said the breakfast had a theme of “champions, heroes and superheroes.”

Pittman referred to the supporters of the foundation who were in attendance Wednesday as “amazing heroes.”

Guest speaker Kimleigh Smith said Leavenworth “is full of amazing superheroes.”

“I truly believe we are all superheroes,” she said.

Smith, who graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1986, is an actress and life coach.

Smith said everyone has had a dream. Smith said she hoped audience members Wednesday were living their dreams.

If people are not living their dreams, it is never too late, she said.

“We are the champions,” she said. “We are our own superheroes. We are amazing.”

Leavenworth Superintendent Mike Roth was unable to attend the breakfast but he recorded a video message for the audience.

“It’s partnerships with you that allow us to do what we do on a daily basis,” he said.

Roth said he could not attend the breakfast because he was at an event to recruit teachers to the Leavenworth district.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR