Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.47; Milo $3.04; Soybeans $7.95
PCP prices: Wheat $4.18; Corn $3.46; Milo/cwt. $5.40; Soybeans $8.08
Scoular: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.45
