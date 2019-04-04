The results of a March 26 special election for two Leavenworth County commissioners are now official.

Members of the Leavenworth County Commission certified the results Wednesday while acting as the Board of County Canvassers.

The special election was held to elect two additional members to the County Commission. The election came after Leavenworth County residents voted last year to expand the commission from three members to five.

The official results include votes that were counted the night of the special election as well as votes from additional advance ballots and provisional ballots.

According to the certified results, Republican Chad Schimke won the race for the new 4th District of the County Commission with 531 votes, or 41.61 percent. Independent Hank Spellman received 386 votes, or 30.25 percent, and Democrat Troy Smith received 359, or 28.13 percent.

The 4th District comprises the city of Lansing, Delaware Township and a section of southeast Leavenworth.

Republican Mike Stieben won the race for the new 5th District with 681 votes, or 31.82 percent. Independent David Frese received 651 votes, or 30.42 percent. Democrat Stuart Sweeney received 608 votes, or 28.41 percent, and independent Curtis Oroke received 200 votes, or 9.35 percent.

The 5th District comprises Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships as well as the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

During the canvass of the election results, Commission Chairman Doug Smith noted the closeness of the 5th District race.

“Every vote counts,” he said.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson noted that Oroke had to collect about 400 signatures to be placed on the ballot as an independent candidate. But he did not receive this many votes in the election.

Culbertson said this seemed odd.

After provisional ballots had been counted Wednesday, County Clerk Janet Klasinski announced that a recount had been requested in the race for the 5th District.

Klasinski said she planned to have the recount, which was requested by Frese, take place today. But Klasinksi later said the request for the recount had been withdrawn.

When contacted by email, Frese indicated he did not wish to comment regarding why he had changed his mind.

With the inclusion of provisional ballots, the overall voter turnout for the special election was 21.74 percent.

“I did expect a better turnout,” Klasinski said.

She said her office mailed about 15,000 letters to voters in the 4th and 5th districts to inform them about the election. She said the letters included applications for advance ballots.

Klasinski said she thought the turnout would be higher because a group known as Give Me Five had worked hard to get the County Commission expansion question on the ballot last year. She said there has been a lot of discussion about the issue for many months.

The results of the March 26 election were certified by Smith, Culbertson and Commissioner Vicky Kaaz.

Schimke and Stieben have not yet been sworn in and did not participate in the certification of the election results.

A swearing-in ceremony for the new commissioners is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in a courtroom at the Justice Center.

