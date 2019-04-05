1. SPRING CLEANUP: The city of Leavenworth is hosting its annual one-day Spring Cleanup throughout the city.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road

COST: Free

INFO: melissab@firstcity.org

2. EASTER EGG HUNTS: Numerous churches, agencies and stores are hosting Easter egg hunts and activities for children.

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Local churches, agencies and stores

COST: Free

INFO: www.visitleavenworthks.com and click on Events

3. MR. STINKY FEET: Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove will entertain children with motivating messages.

WHEN: 4-5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Fort Leavenworth Child & Youth Services at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave., Fort Leavenworth

COST: Free

INFO: Find the agency on Facebook

4. MEET THE AUTHOR: Author Ken LaMaster will talk about his book, “Leavenworth Seven – The Deadly 1931 Prison Break.”

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Twin Oaks Independent Living, 457 W. Eisenhower Road

COST: Free

INFO: 913-297-2434

5. PANCAKE BREAKFAST: A pancake breakfast will benefit diabetes research, Alzheimer’s research and the KU Eye Center.

WHEN: 7-11 a.m. Sunday

WHERE: Fraternal Order of Eagles 55, 300 S. 20th St.

COST: $6 per person

INFO: 913-682-9658