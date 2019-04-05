1. SPRING CLEANUP: The city of Leavenworth is hosting its annual one-day Spring Cleanup throughout the city.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road
COST: Free
INFO: melissab@firstcity.org
2. EASTER EGG HUNTS: Numerous churches, agencies and stores are hosting Easter egg hunts and activities for children.
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Local churches, agencies and stores
COST: Free
INFO: www.visitleavenworthks.com and click on Events
3. MR. STINKY FEET: Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove will entertain children with motivating messages.
WHEN: 4-5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Fort Leavenworth Child & Youth Services at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave., Fort Leavenworth
COST: Free
INFO: Find the agency on Facebook
4. MEET THE AUTHOR: Author Ken LaMaster will talk about his book, “Leavenworth Seven – The Deadly 1931 Prison Break.”
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Twin Oaks Independent Living, 457 W. Eisenhower Road
COST: Free
INFO: 913-297-2434
5. PANCAKE BREAKFAST: A pancake breakfast will benefit diabetes research, Alzheimer’s research and the KU Eye Center.
WHEN: 7-11 a.m. Sunday
WHERE: Fraternal Order of Eagles 55, 300 S. 20th St.
COST: $6 per person
INFO: 913-682-9658