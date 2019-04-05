Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by noon Fridays. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;85;31

Some Beaches;84;32

Eastgate Chicks;76;40

Eastgate Lanes;76;40

Osima;53;63

Family Ties;52.5;63.5

Kustom Karriers;51;65

Ball Hugger;46;70

Stitches;37.5;78.5

High Single Game — Jen Hooten, 219; High Single Series — Jen Hooten, 584; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 651; High Team Series — Some Beaches, 1,902.

EASTGATE METRO

Moxie’s Drinking Team;40.5;15.5

Prestige Worldwide;37.5;8.5

Busy Bees;35;21

Hillsboro Ford;33;23

Scotty’s Dogs;32;24

Team Retired;28;28

Todd’s Pro Shop;27;29

Eastgate Lanes;25.5;30.5

Linn Pinns;24;32

Fusion 5;22;34

Looney Tunes;20.5;35.5

One Left;11;45

High Single Game — Men: Rick Brown, 268; Women: Melissa Barton, 223; High Single Series — Men: Rick Brown, 729; Women: Melissa Barton, 619; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,193. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,386.

EASTGATE V-8

Ball Busters;40;12

We Need Some;29;23

It Doesn’t Matter;28;24

Team Retired;23.5;28.5

GGG;23;29

Gear Heads;23;29

Platinum PDR;21;31

Give ‘Em 3;19.5;32.5

High Single Game — Men: Ron Welliver, 277; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Bill Mullis, 708; Women: n/a; High Team Game — Ball Busters, 1,076; High Team Series — Ball Busters, 3,053.

SILVER TOPS II

Final standings

3 G’s;77.5;42.5

Winssome;73;47

Curtis C’s;65;55

Shish Kabobs;65;55

Die Hards;64;56

Foxes;61;59

Spare Me;56.5;63.5

Just Luck;55.5;64.5

Barb’s Kids;51;69

Teddy Bears;51;49

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 257; Women: Barb Zenner, 183; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 671; Women: Barb Zenner, 530; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 788; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,243.

GOODWILL

Final standings

Midway Motors;31,590

Heavy Pork;31,320

Arrowhead;31,274

Ugly Counts;31,256

Roofing Services;31,112

We B Gone;30,709

Miles Properties;30,176

High Single Game — Shawn Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 259; High Single Series — Matt Hill, Ugly Counts, 744; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 1,011; High Team Series — Midway Motors, 2,958.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;58;30

I Don’t Care;54.5;33.5

La Familia;45;43

Rat Pack;44;44

The Nines;41;47

1st St. Gang;25.5;62.5

High Single Game — Men: Jay Gunn, 279; Women: Pam Thomas, 202; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 717; Women: Pam Thomas, 517; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 636; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,738.