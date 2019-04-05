Local residents will have the opportunity to support an organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse while eating breakfast next week.

Local residents will have the opportunity to support an organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse while eating breakfast next week.

The Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council will be hosting its 13th annual breakfast fundraiser from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday at TenPenny Restaurant and Bar, 529 Cherokee St.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Jim Sherley, chairman of the council, said the event is the group’s only fundraiser of the year.

The event takes place each year during what is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

As in the past, this year’s breakfast will feature local dignitaries as celebrity servers.

Sherley said people also can request takeout orders.

“It’s a good event,” Sherley said. “It helps a lot of people throughout the course of the year.”

Sherley said money raised from the event helps the council sponsor training related to child abuse prevention such as training for people who are mandated by law to report suspected child abuse.

The Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council recently co-sponsored a poverty simulation program in Leavenworth.

Sherley said the council also provides mini-grants to organizations that help children.

He said organizers of the breakfast hope each year to raise more money than the previous year. He said last year’s breakfast raised almost $6,000.

People who know members of the Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council can contact them to purchase tickets. Members of the public also can contact the Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council through the organization’s Facebook page to arrange the purchase of advance tickets. The council also can be contacted by email at lvcapc@gmail.com

