A Lansing man has been convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, according to a prosecution official.

A Lansing man has been convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, according to a prosecution official.

Shawn Hiatt, 31, was found guilty Thursday of one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A Leavenworth County jury found Hiatt guilty of the charges after a four-day trial.

The crimes occurred Aug. 18 on Miami Street in Leavenworth. Hiatt reportedly shot a man who had allegedly stabbed him, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

After being stabbed, Hiatt reportedly left the scene, obtained a firearm and returned to shoot the other man.

“If people can, they should always call law enforcement when needed,” Todd Thompson said in a news release.

The case was investigated by the Leavenworth Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant County Attorneys Shawn Boyd and Meredith Mazza.

Hiatt remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail pending sentencing. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.