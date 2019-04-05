The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident in which the driver apparently left the scene.

The crash was reported at 1:14 a.m. Thursday on Kansas 16 Highway near Tonganoxie. It is unknown if anyone was injured, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

An overturned 2006 Ford Escape was found at the scene. Based on information found in the vehicle, authorities believe they know the identity of the vehicle’s primary occupant, according to Sherley.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.