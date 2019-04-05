KEARNEY, Neb. — The Fort Hays State women's tennis team traveled to Kearney for its lone match of the week. The Tigers suffered a 7-0 loss to the Lopers on the road to drop their season record to 3-8 overall and 0-6 in MIAA play. With the win, Nebraska-Kearney improved to 13-11 and 2-5 in conference, securing its spot in the MIAA tournament.

The Lopers shutout the Tigers in all singles matches on the day. In the No. 1 position, Natalie Lubbers suffered a 2-6, 1-6 loss to Zhanel Turarbek, followed by a loss in the No. 2 position by Lauren Lindell who was defeated 3-6, 0-6 by Sherry Sun. Fidan Ibrahimova took the No. 3 position win against Ellea Ediger in an 0-6, 0-6 match. Singles matches four through six went to the side of the Lopers to head into doubles play with the strong lead.

In doubles play, Nebraska-Kearney secured its home win after claiming the victories over the Tigers. Lindell and Natalie Lubbers were defeated 4-6 by Ibrahimova and Turarbek in No. 1 doubles, with Macy Moyers and Ediger faltering against Camryn Parnell and Neil Claire in a 4-6 decision in the No. 2 doubles. Rounding out the day was a 6-2 decision for the Tigers as Nicole Lubbers and Kimberly Stone claimed the win over Lili Fattig and Morgan Stute.

Next up, Fort Hays State gets a slight break before traveling to Nebraska on Tuesday for a make-up of a cancelled match from earlier in the season. The Tigers will take on Hastings on April for a first serve set for 3 p.m.