After 23 days of flooding, the Missouri River has dropped below its flood stage in Leavenworth.

The river dropped below its flood stage of 20 feet Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the river had dropped to a depth of 19.39 feet.

Floodwaters have been receding since the river crested March 23 at a depth of 31.3 feet. This has been the second worst flood on record for the Leavenworth area.

A NWS forecast is predicting the river will level off over the next few days and remain in what is known as the action stage, which is between 17 and 20 feet, until at least April 14.

Local officials are concerned there may be more flooding along the Missouri River this spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2019 National Hydrologic Assessment in March. The report stated “the spring flood risk is higher than normal for the lower Missouri River Basin,” which includes the Leavenworth area.

Late last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that a considerable amount of snowmelt from the plains was entering reservoirs along the Missouri River in North Dakota and South Dakota. The Corps of Engineers also announced the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, was being increased.

Local officials are still cleaning up from the flood.

A section of Second Street in Leavenworth has reopened after floodwaters receded. But the city’s Brush Site, which is located on Second Street, has remained closed. However, Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said Thursday that the Brush Site will be open soon.

The city’s Riverfront Park and Landing Park remain closed after they were flooded.

The walking trail along Three Mile Creek also remains closed.

Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said he has not had the opportunity to visit the campground at Riverfront Park since the floodwaters have receded. That is because the Leavenworth Water Department has temporary intake pipes across a drive that leads to the park.

Grant said he had the opportunity to walk through Landing Park Wednesday.

“The amount of silt and sand deposit is kind of sporadic,” he said.

He said the silt and sand is as deep as three feet in some areas.

“There’s quite a bit of debris up against the fence,” Grant said.

But he said the fence does not appear to be damaged.

Grant said the hardwood floor of the bridge tender’s building located in Landing Park may have to be replaced, but the extent of the damage will not be known until the building can be cleaned up.

Grant said he would like to have someone begin cleaning Landing Park within the next week or two. But he does not know how soon this will happen.

He said the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department is short-staffed in the area of park maintenance. And this is a busy time of year for the department.

