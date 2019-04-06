A new trial date has been set for a man who is waiting to be resentenced for a 2008 murder in Leavenworth.

The trial will not determine the guilt or innocence of Matthew Astorga, who already has been convicted of the murder. But jurors will determine if Astorga should receive what is known as a Hard 50 sentence, which would be a life sentence without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

The sentencing trial is scheduled for Aug. 22, according to Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones.

The date was selected when Astorga appeared in court Friday with his attorney, KiAnn Caprice.

Astorga, 41, was convicted in 2009 of the first-degree murder of Ruben Rodriguez. The crime occurred Dec. 26, 2008, in Leavenworth.

A Hard 50 sentence previously was imposed in the case. But Astorga has to be resentenced because the state’s old Hard 50 law was struck down by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Under a new law, a jury will have to decide whether Astorga should once again receive the Hard 50 sentence.

A pretrial motions hearing is scheduled in the case for May 20, according to Jones.

Another case is pending against Astorga. In this case, Astorga faces a charge of battery on a county corrections officer.

Astorga is accused of spitting in the face of an officer July 15, 2014, at the Leavenworth County Jail.

This case has not yet gone to trial. But a trial is scheduled for May 15.

Astorga appeared in court Friday in that case as well. He is being represented in this case by attorney Matthew Tillma.

Tillma said Friday that the defense will be ready for the trial as scheduled.

“We’ll be ready to go judge,” he said.

Astorga remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

