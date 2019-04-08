A local organization that assists children involved in the court system is seeking business partners to spread awareness about child abuse. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The First Judicial District CASA Association is providing several ways in which local businesses and individuals can get involved.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

- Coins for CASA – Businesses are invited to place collection cans near their registers.

- Pledge cards – Pledge cards can be made available to customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

- Go blue – Hair salons, bakeries and restaurants can make available products and items in the color blue, the signature color of the CASA awareness campaign.

- Speaking engagements – Businesses can invite representatives of CASA to speak to employees about what the agency has to offer.

- Bulletin board displays – Businesses can invite CASA representatives to post literature on their bulletin boards to help spread awareness.

The First Judicial District CASA Association serves Leavenworth and Atchison counties. Jere Deyo, volunteer coordinator at CASA, said about 300 children were served in the two counties last year.

CASA offers three basic services, including the Child in Need of Care Program in which trained volunteers advocate for children in the court system.

CASA also features a Child Exchange and Visitation Center, a safe place for families in the program to visit or do child exchanges.

CASA also has the Child Advocacy Center where forensic interviews are conducted with children who have been abused or have witnessed abuse.

“Children spend less time in foster care when a CASA volunteer is working with them,” Deyo said. “Children are less likely to re-enter the child welfare system when they are working with a volunteer.”

Deyo said volunteers take only one case at a time.

“That gives the volunteer more time to give to the family they are working with,” she said.

CASA will host a child abuse prevention training session at 6 p.m. April 11 at The Guidance Center, 500 Limit St. The session is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested.

For more information, visit the First Judicial District CASA Association on Facebook or call Deyo at 913-651-6440.