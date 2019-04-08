A Leavenworth youngster will compete this summer in a pageant that emphasizes community service and achievement in school.

Jalya Parris, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Anthony Elementary School, will participate in the National American Miss pageant in August in Columbia, Missouri.

The pageant will feature participants from Kansas and Missouri and include girls from 4 to 18 years old. They will compete in several divisions. Pariss will be in the pre-teen division.

The competition will include performances and interviews, according to Eboni Pariss, Jalya’s mother.

Eboni Pariss said girls chosen to participate in the National American Miss pageant are selected on a number of factors, to include community involvement and achievement in the classroom.

Pariss was selected to participate in the summer pageant at an open call in Overland Park, Kansas, in March.

At the open call, participants were instructed on things such as interview techniques and how to build a resume.

The top winners at the pageant this summer will spend the next year traveling, doing community service projects and modeling.

For more information or to help offset travel costs, call Eboni Pariss at 913-704-5667.