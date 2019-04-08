Registration is underway for the biggest fundraiser of the year for the University of Saint Mary.

Spirefest 2019 is an annual event that raises money to support student scholarships.

This year’s event will be held at 6 p.m. April 13 at the Sheraton Overland Park Hotel.

“Because of the generosity of our event sponsors and all those in attendance, nearly all of our students receive some form of financial aid,” according to information on the university’s website.

Last year, the event raised more than $250,000 for scholarships, said John Shultz, university spokesman. He said the university awards approximately $8 million in scholarships each year.

He said about 95 percent of the students receive some sort of scholarship.

“This is an important fundraiser for our students,” Shultz said. “It’s also a great time.”

More than 400 people attended last year’s event to support the university’s effort to provide scholarships to students.

Archbishop James P. Keleher will be honored as the Saint Marian of the Year during the event.

Tickets for the event are $175 per person. The event will feature silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and dinner. The band Saucy Jack will be the featured musical performers.

Several university students will also be in attendance to interact with the guests.

Numerous sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Dannie Harris, alumni and annual giving program manager, at Dannie.Harris@stmary.edu

For more information, call the Saint Mary Office of University Advancement at 913-758-6137.