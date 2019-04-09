Leavenworth’s city planner stepped into another position last week. But she won’t be leaving City Hall. In fact, she does not even have to move her office.

Julie Hurley is now the city’s director of planning and community development.

Hurley said the new position will allow her to work more on long-range projects.

Hurley has worked in Leavenworth as the city planner since 2014. She officially was promoted to the director of planning and community development on Thursday.

The city previously had a director of planning and community development. But the position was left vacant after a former director left in 2011. At the time, city officials were faced with a decline in tax revenue.

“We cut that position when we cut a number of other positions,” City Manager Paul Kramer said.

He said the position is being re-established because current city commissioners have placed more of an emphasis on community development issues.

Kramer said the city government also will be working on a new comprehensive plan.

“We didn’t really have a person to do that,” he said.

But Hurley will be overseeing the project in her new position.

Also in her new position, Hurley will now oversee the city’s public housing programs. Kramer previously oversaw these programs.

Hurley said she also will continue to oversee things such as planning and code enforcement.

City officials plan to fill her old city planner position.

