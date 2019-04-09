GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dewayne Morgan, Bob Schmidt, Tom Pryor, Bob Gaede 33.

2. John Wilson, Don Schmidt, Rick Hardacre, Jerry Friesen 33.

3. Dane Lawrence, Rod Mather, Dick Hushka, Joe Ramos 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Larry Winter. Longest putt on 9 — Rob Younkin.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday (note new start time).

Hillsboro Inv.

Friday

Hillsboro Municipal GC

Par 70, 5,620 yds.

Team scores — Salina St. John Military 381, Goessel 417, Hesston 422, Chase County 448, Chapman 462, Minneapolis 463. Berean Academy, Halstead, Centre, Hillsboro no team score.

Individuals — 1. Jon Hoover BA 44-41—85; 2. Harper Martin SSJM 40-45—85; 3. Justin Kohlman CC 45-43—88; 4. Dylan Lindeman Goe. 47-44—91; 5. Hayden Knauss SSJM 47-47—94; 6. Lucas Klassen Hes. 44-50—94; 7. Brian Weber Hal. 50-45—95; 8. Cooper Kohr Hal. 49-49—98; 9. Austin Slaybaugh SSJM 48-51—99; 10. Grant Busenitz BA 46-54—100; 11. Mason Farmer Hes. 51-50—101; 12. Nixon Roth Min. 51-50—101; 13. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 49-53—102; 14. Samuel Feldmann SSJM 52-51—103; 15. Elias Jirak Ctr. 55-49—104; 16. Caleb Stout CC 52-52—104; 17. AJ Templin BA 57-49—106; 18. Kaden Stalder Chap. 53-53—106; 19. Kendall Hiebert Goe. 52-55—107; 20. Tyler Nickel Ctr. 62-50—112; 21. Drew Hastings Hes. 56-56—112; 22. Brayden Fisch SSJM 58-56—114; 23. Jackson Wasylk Chap. 57-57—114; 24. Nathan Whitsitt Hes. 55-60—115; 25. Alyssa Burkholder Goe. 57-60—117; 26. Noah Helget Min. 63-55—118; 27. Austin Litzinger Chap. 67-53—120; 28. Rylie Daniels Hil. 61-59—120; 29. Chase Abell Min. 62-60—122; 30. Hayden Lott Min. 62-60—122; 31. Lucas Heller Chap. 61-61—122; 32. Aiden Shaw CC 68-57—125; 33. Zach Dittert Hil. 62-63—125; 34. Christopher Strecker Goe. 62-64—126; 35. Shea Tyrell CC 62-69—131; 36. Seth Brittain CC 68-66—134; 37. Dillon Wiarda Min. 67-68—135; 38. Isabelle Jones CC 68-69—137.ß

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep Boys

Team rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley Northwest (2), 3. Blue Valley West (3), 4. Olathe West (4), 5. Manhattan (5). Others: Lawrence Free State, Blue Valley North, Washburn Rural.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1), 2. St. James Academy (4), 3. Maize South (3), 4. Maize (2), 5. Arkansas City (NR). Others: Valley Center (5), Wichita Bishop Carroll, Andover.

Class 4A — 1. Buhler (1), 2. Topeka Hayden (2), 3. Wichita Trinity Academy (3), 4. Bishop Miege (4), 5. Abilene (5). Others: Independence, Parsons, Winfield.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Kansas City Christian (2), 3. Central Plains-Claflin (3), 4. Sterling (4), 5. Smoky Valley (NR). Others: HESSTON (5), Conway Springs, Maranatha Academy.

Swather netters

tie for second

ANDOVER — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team tied for second Thursday at the Andover Invitational.

Andover Blue won the tournament with 22 points. Hesston tied with Andover Central with 19 points each. Andover White tied for fourth with 16 points each.

At first singles, Logan Gamble won the title at 3-0, topping Gabe Carnley of Wichita Independent 8-3 in the finals. Levi Peachey-Stoner finished seventh at second singles at 1-2.

At first doubles, Isaac Decker and Cole Deutschendorf took fourth at 1-2. At second doubles, Ethan Moran and Ben Bollinger took fourth at 1-2.

“I felt that we competed well,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “This was a pretty good tournament and I was pleased to have three entries in the top four and all entries winning at least one match. I am still tinkering with our lineup and I feel that I was able to get good information from our performances today. Logan continued to play really well and it is so much fun to see that his hard work is paying off in picking up wins.

“Cole and Isaac really played pretty well all day. Valley Center is one of the top teams in 5A so there is no shame in losing that match. I felt that the third place match was certainly one that could have gone either way but we made a few too many unforced errors in a close match, but again there were certainly encouraging signs. Levi played fine. He was overpowered a bit in his two losses but he competes hard and is very smart out on the court. Ben and Ethan were better today than they were last week and are starting to figure things out. When it all comes together, they will be a nice doubles team.”

Hesston competes today at the Salina Central Invitational.

Andover Inv.

Thursday

Hesston results

Team scores — Andover Blue 22, Andover Central 19, Hesston 19, Andover White 16, Valley Center 16, Wichita Independent 15, Wellington 5, Wichita North 0.

Hesston results

First singles — 1. Logan Gamble (3-0): QF. W Jared Keller WN 5-0, SF. W Blaine Spitzenberger AW 8-0, F. Gabe Carnley WI 8-3.

Second singles — 7. Levi Peachey-Stoner (1-2): 1. L Drew Munson AW 8-3, CSF. W Dakota Lynnes Wel. 8-6, 5th. L Alejandro Torrelly VC 8-2.

First doubles — 4. Isaac Decker-Cole Deutschendorf (1-2): 1. W Blizzard-Gracey AW 8-1, SF. L Swift-Bauer VC 8-2, 3rd. L Flores-Pfeifer AC 8-6.

Second doubles — 4. Ethan Moran-Ben Bollinger (1-2): 1. W Gill-Rademacher Wel. 8-6, SF. L Steck-Kear AC 8-4, 3rd. L Cloud-Armbrister And. extra 8-2.

Hutchinson

to host tourney

HUTCHINSON — The National Junior College Athletic Association announced the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championships will be hosted by the Hutchinson Sports Arena for the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

Hutchinson remains host for the 2019 championships this November.

“While we would have liked to been awarded all three years that we proposed, we understand the NJCAA’s philosophy on rotating championship host communities and are still thrilled we get to continue to welcome the DI Volleyball teams to Hutchinson,” said LeAnn Cox, Vice President of Operations & Tourism for Visit Hutch.

Hutchinson will host the NJCAA Track and Field Championships in 2021. The Sports Arena is in the fourth year of a 25-year contract to host the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball championships.

Bethany names

wrestling coach

LINDSBORG — Bethany College named Courtney Strauss as its new head wrestling coach.

Strauss is a 2015 Bethany grad, where he was a three-time NAIA National qualifier and an NAIA Academic All-American. He holds the school record for career wins at 99 and in pins at 50.

He served as an assistant coach since his graduation. He served as the interim head coach in the 2018-19 season, where the team finished 4-2 in duals meets, 2-1 in conference duals, taking second in the KCAC tournament and 32nd at the NAIA national championships.

Ottawa names

soccer coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Ben Boehner as its new women’s soccer coach.

Boehner served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division I Syracuse from 2016 to 2018. He was an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast University from 2014 to 2015. He spent one season as director of analysis and one season as a volunteer coach at the University of Missouri. He was a graduate assistant for two seasons at Missouri Valley College.

He played four seasons as Columbia College, where he graduated in 2006.

Thunder wins

final games

TULSA, Okla. — The Wichita Thunder closed out the regular season with a three wins, stopping the Allen Americans 4-0 Friday and 4-1 Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena, and the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Sunday’s win was the 400th in ECHL games for Wichita coach Malcolm Cameron.

In Friday’s game, Staurt Skinner stopped all 34 shots on goal for a shutout. Corey Kalk scored two goals with two assists. Mark MacMillan scored a goal with an assist. Ralph Cuddemi added a goal.

C.J. Motte had 36 saves in goal for Allen.

In Saturday’s game, Skinner stopped 32 of 33 Allen shots. Stefan Fournier had three goals. Steven Iacobellis also scored a goal. Lane Bauer had two assists.

Spencer Asuchak scored for Allen with assists from Braylon Shmyr and Dante Salituro. Lukas Hafner had 35 saves in goal for the Americans, 25-41-4-2.

Against Tulsa, Cuddemi, Iacobellis and Jason Salvaggio each scored a goal with an assist. Ryan Van Stralen and Kalk each added a goal. Colin Larkin had two assists. Skinner finished the season with 40 saves.

Alex Dostie and John Teets each scored a goal for Tulsa. Evan Fitzpatrick had 22 saves.

Despite the loss, Tulsa held on to win the ECHL Mountain Division regular-season title at 42-24-4-2, two points ahead of Idaho.

Wichita ends the season 29-31-9-3, eight points behind the fourth-place Kansas City Mavericks for final playoff spot in the Mointain Division.

IACOBELLIS HONORED — Wichita Thunder forward Steven Iacobellis was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team. A graduate of UMass-Amherst, Iacobellis played in 16 games last season, scoring three goals with four assists, before ending the year with an injury.

He retained rookie status under league rules for playing in fewer than 25 games that season.

This season, he finished the season with 20 goals with 40 assists in 54 games played. He finished the season tied among rookies for most assists with 40. He was third in the league for total points for rookies with 60.

Force claim

road win

ENID, Okla. — The Wichita Force claimed its first win of the season, stopping the Oklahoma Flying Aces 42-32 Saturday in Champions Indoor Football play in Enid.

Game stats were not posted.

Wichita is 1-2, while the expansion Flying Aces fall to 0-2. The Force play Saturday at Omaha.