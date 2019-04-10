A Lansing woman was injured after her vehicle went airborne off of Kansas 5 Highway, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday on K-5 near McIntyre Road.

A 31-year-old woman was driving south in a 2012 Ford Focus in foggy conditions. She reportedly did not see a stop sign at McIntyre Road. The car went off of the roadway, struck a stop sign and went airborne. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The woman suffered a back injury. Deputies cited her for alleged traffic violations, according to Sherley.