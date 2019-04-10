First Honor Flight of 2019 departs next Wednesday

Kansas Honor Flight is beginning the seventh year of flights that honor Kansas men and women veterans.

There have been 67 Kansas Honor Flights since 2012, sending 570 WWII veterans, 710 Korean War veterans, and 800 Vietnam War veterans.

Raised and spent was $1,560,000. There is no cost to the veteran to go on a flight.

Currently waiting to go on a Kansas Honor Flight are 4 WWII veterans, 28 Korean War veterans, and 710 Vietnam War veterans.

Eleven flights are planned for this year, which is more than any other state. Each flight will cost about $23,000, so approximately $253,000 is needed for the 2019 mission.

If you would like to donate or obtain more information, please go to: www.kansashonor flight.org. Help honor the Kansas veterans.

The first 2019 Kansas Honor Flight departs Wednesday April 17, 2019.

The returning flight and the Wichita Heroes Welcome Home will be Friday April 19, 2019.



