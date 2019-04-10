Members of the Lansing Board of Education are looking at possibly putting a limit on how much a family would have to pay for school-related fees.

“What we’re really looking at is putting a limit on how much one family would have to spend regardless of how many kids they have,” Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam said.

Board members discussed the issue when they met Monday. They were asked to consider cutting course fees for Lansing High School students who are eligible for free school lunches or lunches at a reduced price.

Board members were specifically asked to eliminate course fees for culinary arts and industrial arts classes for students who qualify for free lunches and reduce the fees by 50 percent for students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches.

Board members agreed with this recommendation, which Stufflebeam said follows the same practice that already is used for other fees in the school district.

Doniaell Brandt, clerk of the board, said the fee for culinary arts classes is $50 per student per semester. The fee for industrial arts classes is $40 per student per semester.

Stufflebeam said board members discussed what school officials can do to reduce fees for families going forward regardless of whether their children qualify for free lunches or lunches at a reduced cost.

“I think that is going to be a discussion point next month or in June,” he said.

Board members typically meet once a month.

Stufflebeam said officials with the district are now putting together figures regarding costs associated with placing a limit on how much families would have to pay for children to attend Lansing public schools and participate in activities.

“We want school to be as inexpensive and equitable as much as possible for all of our families,” he said.

