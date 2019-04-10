A longtime Leavenworth business recently was closed when its assets were seized as the result of the alleged nonpayment of taxes, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue, accompanied by representatives of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, executed tax warrants March 25 and seized the assets of Biringer’s Shop and Service, 601 Shawnee St., and Michael and Paige Frasher for the alleged nonpayment of sales taxes totaling $12,647.

The business was sealed closed with a public notice posted on the outside of the establishment, according to a news release from Zach Fletcher of the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The assets seized included all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory as well as personal property belonging to the owners.

All seized assets will be sold at public auction and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

A website for the business indicates the establishment opened in 1859.

A March 26 message posted on the business’ Facebook page states in part, “We’re in a transition process with multiple factors guiding the path.”

Customers, employees or others that may have items at the business may contact the agent assigned to the case at 785-291-3785.